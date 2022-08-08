in News, Technology

GovCIO, FDA Update Data Dashboard to Support Lab Accreditation-Focused Program

GovCIO and the Food and Drug Administration have updated a data dashboard platform to support an agency program that seeks to have uniform standards and strengthen oversight of participating laboratories to enhance the accuracy and reliability of certain food testing efforts.

The company said the GovCIO FDA Data Dashboard platform now has a new dashboard for the Laboratory Accreditation for Analyses of Foods Program to provide an online public registry listing for participant information.

Dashboard users will be able to access lists of recognized accreditation bodies and LAAF-accredited laboratories as well as their testing scopes. Overall, the GovCIO’s FDA Data Dashboard has been offering analysis tools to help users construct graphical forms of administrative data to identify trends.

LAAF Program, on the other hand, enables FDA to recognize accreditation bodies tasked to assess laboratories based on the standards established in the Food Safety Modernization Act final rule on LAAF.

Written by Christine Thropp

