GRSi Receives NIH IT Support Contract

GRSi has booked a $48 million contract to provide information technology services to two offices under the National Institutes of Health.

The company said Tuesday it will support NIH’s Office of Research Facilities and Office of Research Services in various areas such as Agile program management, infrastructure and cloud engineering and DevSecOps.

Diane Yarnell, executive vice president and chief of staff at GRSi, noted the company has booked more than $110 million in contracts since the start of 2022.

The sole-source award will expand and continue the work GRSi has performed for the NIH Office of Innovation and Information Technology over the past three years.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

