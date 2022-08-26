in News, Space

HawkEye 360 to Develop RF-Sensing Capabilities Under Army Agreement; Alex Fox Quoted

HawkEye 360 will build and demonstrate overhead radio frequency-sensing capabilities for U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command under a two-year cooperative research and development agreement.

“This partnership will support the Army’s modernization initiative to develop more efficient, effective, and resilient systems that strengthen how the U.S. Army mobilizes, protects, and sustains expeditionary forces leveraging tactically relevant commercial RF information,” Alex Fox, chief growth officer of HawkEye 360, said in a statement published Thursday.

The company will perform on-orbit experiments and demonstrate ground systems and satellites to bring tactical RF data to warfighters under the CRADA.

Activities covered under the agreement include satellite tasking, signal detection, direct downlink to mobile ground stations, geolocation, integration, characterization, automated tip-and-cue of the Army’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets and dissemination into the service’s systems.

“We aim to seamlessly integrate our space-based RF data into their Multi-Domain Operational environment,” added Fox.

SMDC builds and delivers space, high-altitude and missile defense capabilities to the Army, Joint Force and allies to improve deterrence and enable combat effects in multidomain operations. The command will help test the RF-sensing capabilities to determine how they could be used to support tactical warfighters.

Written by Jane Edwards

