HII Awarded $826M DOD Tech Services Task Order; Andy Green Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Aug. 9, 2022 — HII’s mission technologies division has secured a potential five-year, $826 million task order for decisive mission actions and technology services in support of military services, research laboratories and other Department of Defense organizations, GovCon Wire reported.

“We are proud to partner with the Department of Defense and its mission partners to deliver critical integrated technology services to counter and deter current and emerging global threats,” said Andy Green, president of HII’s mission technologies division and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner.

