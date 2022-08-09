in Press Releases

HII Awarded $826M DOD Tech Services Task Order; Andy Green Quoted

HII Awarded $826M DOD Tech Services Task Order; Andy Green Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Aug. 9, 2022 — HII’s mission technologies division has secured a potential five-year, $826 million task order for decisive mission actions and technology services in support of military services, research laboratories and other Department of Defense organizations, GovCon Wire reported.

“We are proud to partner with the Department of Defense and its mission partners to deliver critical integrated technology services to counter and deter current and emerging global threats,” said Andy Green, president of HII’s mission technologies division and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

