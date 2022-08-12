HII Wins $79M Air Force Distributed Training Support Task Order; Andy Green Quoted

HII has secured a potential six-year, $79 million task order from the U.S. Air Force to provide live, virtual and constructive training capabilities in support of the Mobility Air Force Distributed Mission Operations.

The company said Thursday its mission technologies division will deliver cybersecurity, network engineering, standards development and logistics to support a wide range of joint and combined exercises.

The award also covers operation and maintenance of the Air Force’s facility for distributed combat training exercises, testing and experimentation.

“Our dedicated team is thrilled to extend our more than 20 years of expertise delivering LVC solutions and network operations across defense and coalition forces,” said Andy Green, president of HII Mission Technologies and a 2022 Wash100 awardee.

The task order has a one-year base period of performance followed by five option years.

It was awarded under the Air Force’s Training Systems Acquisition III multiple-award contract vehicle.