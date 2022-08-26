Ameresco, HSGS to Install Microgrid System at DOD Missile Test Facility; Nicole Bulgarino Quoted

A joint venture between Ameresco and Hannah Solar Government Services will carry out a microgrid installation project for the Department of Defense at an overland military facility located in New Mexico.

Under a contract, the partnership will set up the system at the White Sands Missile Range to power potable water wells over a 14-day period when an outage occurs, Ameresco said Thursday.

The local electrical grid will consist of a 700 kilowatt photovoltaic array, a 500kW battery storage power station and another 500kW natural gas generator.

Nicole Bulgarino, executive vice president and general manager of federal solutions at Ameresco, said the military test range microgrid “is designed to enable the base to provide continuous power during a loss of utility event for wells on site that provide critical water supply to the installation.”

The JV is scheduled to commence the work in December and aims to finish by late 2023.

Amresco added that the project will include the installation of updated electrical panels, transformers, a fire alarm system and a fiber optic communications line.