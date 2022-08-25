ICF Clinches Spot on $5.7B EPA Deal for Environmental, Climate Support Services

ICF was awarded a spot on a potential $5.7 billion blanket purchase agreement for environmental consulting services in support of the Environmental Protection Agency’s air and radiation office.

The global consulting and digital services provider said Wednesday it will assist in program management, research, data analysis, policy and regulation and other efforts focused on climate, energy and environment as one of the six prime contractors on the Environmental, Analytical, Research, Technical and Hybrid Support Services BPA.

The five-year BPA‘s ceiling value includes $700 million for professional services. The awards were made in late July.

Anne Choate, executive vice president for energy, environment and infrastructure at ICF, said the company and the Office of Air and Radiation have a nearly five-decade history of collaborating on climate and air quality initiatives.

“We look forward to continuing to support OAR in developing programs and policies designed to address climate change and control air pollution and radiation exposure across U.S. communities,” she added.