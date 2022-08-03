ICF to Support Digital Modernization Efforts at CMS; Mark Lee Quoted

ICF will help the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services modernize its information technology capabilities under a potential four-year, $33 million recompete contract from the Department of Health and Human Services.

CMS’ IT office will leverage digital modernization services from ICF to enhance agency operations, productivity and end-user experience, the global consulting and digital services provider said Tuesday.

The firm will employ the ServiceNow platform to provide business services in support of CMS’ modernization efforts.

The contract has a one-year base and three one-year options.

“ICF has worked with CMS since 2018 to transform multiple agency systems to improve employee engagement, increase the delivery velocity and efficiency of modernized services and improve enterprise forecasting and reporting capabilities,” said Mark Lee, executive vice president and public sector lead at ICF.