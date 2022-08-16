Inmarsat’s GX Network to Handle Orbit GX30 Terminal Operations; Matt Wissler Quoted

Orbit Communications Systems obtained full type approval for its GX30 airborne Ka-band multipurpose terminal to operate on Inmarsat‘s Global Xpress network and be utilized for commercial and military Ka-band services.

The Orbit terminal can be stationed in various aerial vehicles and can yield a forward link of up to 126Mbps and a return link of up to 29Mbps, working to ensure uninterrupted satellite communication for the duration of all flight phases, the mobile satellite communications service provider said Monday.

The terminal is designed with three line replaceable units—a radio frequency antenna, Ka-band power supply and modem unit powered by Inmarsat‘s G-MODMAN II.

Military satellite systems can also leverage the Orbit GX30 particularly in intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance missions considering the terminal’s compatibility with the systems.

“Inmarsat Government is pleased to continue our partnership with Orbit to deliver innovative, forward-looking satellite communications solutions that support today’s complex missions,” said Matt Wissler, chief technology officer of Inmarsat’s government-focused business arm.