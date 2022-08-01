in News

Q&A With James Ebeler Highlights Three Wire’s Federal Market Growth Areas

Q&A With James Ebeler Highlights Three Wire's Federal Market Growth Areas - top government contractors - best government contracting event

In a recent conversation with our sister site GovCon Wire, Three Wire Systems Chief Technology Officer James Ebeler cited software development and cybersecurity as areas the company envisions for potential growth in the federal space.

“As part of our strategy, we’re going to accelerate the growth on the services side of our business as well as solution selling. We’re looking into hardware as well, but solution selling is different from what Three Wire Systems has done previously,” Ebeler told the publication.

Ebeler, who joined Three Wire Systems in February, also gave his views on the importance of helping customers understand zero trust to modernize information technology security processes.

“In my opinion, you need that intimacy with your clients to be truly successful in something like zero-trust architecture. Our philosophy is to see what the perspective of zero-trust is for them and ensure they’re understanding our point of view, and meeting in the middle to fix those gaps to move forward.”

Click over to GovCon Wire to read James Ebeler’s full Q&A and other Executive Spotlight interviews with government contracting industry leaders.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

CybersecurityExecutive SpotlightGovconinterviewJames Ebelersoftware developmentThree Wire Systems

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Bureau of Land Management Announces Hazardous Fuels Reduction Projects - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Bureau of Land Management Announces Hazardous Fuels Reduction Projects
Raytheon to Update Mission Video Distribution System for 9th Air Force - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Raytheon to Update Mission Video Distribution System for 9th Air Force