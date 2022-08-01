Q&A With James Ebeler Highlights Three Wire’s Federal Market Growth Areas

In a recent conversation with our sister site GovCon Wire, Three Wire Systems Chief Technology Officer James Ebeler cited software development and cybersecurity as areas the company envisions for potential growth in the federal space.

“As part of our strategy, we’re going to accelerate the growth on the services side of our business as well as solution selling. We’re looking into hardware as well, but solution selling is different from what Three Wire Systems has done previously,” Ebeler told the publication.

Ebeler, who joined Three Wire Systems in February, also gave his views on the importance of helping customers understand zero trust to modernize information technology security processes.

“In my opinion, you need that intimacy with your clients to be truly successful in something like zero-trust architecture. Our philosophy is to see what the perspective of zero-trust is for them and ensure they’re understanding our point of view, and meeting in the middle to fix those gaps to move forward.”

