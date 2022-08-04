Industry Vets Janelle Romano, Patty Molthen Appointed to GitLab’s Federal Advisory Board

GitLab‘s public sector-focused business arm has selected industry veterans Janelle Romano and Patty Molthen to join its federal advisory board.

Romano, vice president of cyberspace operations at CACI, and Molthen, owner of consulting firm CM2 Group, will be part of the group that is tasked with guiding GitLab Federal in identifying and pursuing new product development opportunities within the public sector, the provider of a complete DevOps platform for the public sector

Romano brings nearly 30 years of experience holding leadership roles within the government and private sectors, including as chief of critical networks defense at the National Security Agency.

Molthen has worked as an independent consultant to companies working closely with the defense and federal health sector and served as a member of several organizations including the Northern Virginia Technology Council and the National Defense Industrial Association.

Bob Stevens, area vice president of public sector at GitLab Federal, said the addition of the two industry veterans to the board comes as the company continues to “demonstrate the value of The One DevOps Platform within the public sector.”