Jim Ford Joins Semantic AI as President, Chief Strategy Officer

Jim Ford, a 20-year U.S. Navy intelligence officer veteran and former director at Microsoft‘s federal business, has been appointed to serve in the dual role of president and chief strategy officer at Semantic AI.

The newly hired executive will head functions related to business development, product strategy, industry offerings, delivery and customer experience, Semantic AI said Thursday.

Ford brings to his new role years-long military and industry experience. He led several initiatives as director at Microsoft including the development of the Department of Defense’s first hypercomputing platform, DOD’s first high-performance analytic and compute architecture in the intelligence community cloud and the Navy’s first advanced maritime analysis cell.

He started his Microsoft career as a federal/DOD/IC business development lead.

Ford expressed his excitement about his new post as Semantic AI works to deliver its augmented knowledge platform Cortex EIP to its clients.