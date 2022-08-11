Joe Niehaus Named Logistics Solutions SVP at LMI

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Aug. 11, 2022 — Joe Niehaus has been elevated to the role of senior vice president of logistics solutions at LMI, where the over two-decade industry veteran previously served as director of supply chain management, GovCon Wire reported.

His career includes time managing logistics within Science Applications International Corp.‘s solutions and technology business and assuming program and equipment business management responsibilities at EAI Corp.

