Kaleo Establishes New Government Business Unit to Support Military, Civilian Customers

A new government sector business unit was established under pharmaceutical company Kaleo in an effort to drive domestic and international sales of an opioid antagonist intended for use by military personnel and chemical incident responders.

Kaleo said Wednesday the recently launched business arm will handle Rapid Opioid Countermeasure System procurement activities and lead the addition of Kaleo’s drug delivery platform to military and civilian stockpiles to support chemical defense countermeasure efforts.

“The Government Sector is a new market vertical which diversifies our business and expands our commitment to address the unmet needs of patient populations throughout the world with our proven innovative drug delivery platform,” commented Ronald Gunn, president and CEO of Kaleo.

The 10 mg Naloxone Auto-Injector is indicated for use for temporary prophylaxis of respiratory and/or central nervous system depression in people entering an area contaminated with high-potency opioids and for emergency treatment of patients with suspected usage of high-potency opioids.

The Department of Defense is one of Kaleo’s customers for ROCS. The company made deliveries to DOD ahead of schedule.