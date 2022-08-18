KBR Books USGS Seismic Network Support Contract; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR has received a potential $20 million contract to help the U.S. Geological Survey deploy, repair, operate and maintain its domestic and international seismographic systems.

The company said Wednesday its team of engineers and scientists will install and operate the USGS component of a digital network of over 150 geophysical and seismological sensors worldwide, dubbed the Global Seismographic Network, under the recompete cost-plus-fixed-fee contract.

The contract calls for the company to support earthquake aftershock deployments, Advanced National Seismic System backbone network, US N4 Network and other regional networks.

“KBR scientists and engineers are changing how we learn about and protect our planet every day,” said Byron Bright, president of KBR Government Solutions and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner.

“This crucial research never ends, and we are excited to continue supporting important studies of the landscape of the Earth, its natural resources, as well as the natural hazards that threaten it,” added Bright.

Other services KBR will provide are data collection and quality control support; instrument testing and development; inventory management; depot operations; software engineering; warehouse logistics; and shipping coordination.

The contract has a one-year base term, four option years and one extension option of six months. Work will occur at the agency’s Albuquerque Seismological Laboratory in New Mexico.