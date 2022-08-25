Ken Walker Promoted to Owl Cyber Defense CEO

Ken Walker, chief technology officer and president of Owl Cyber Defense, has been promoted to the dual role of president and CEO at the Columbia, Maryland-based network security company.

The three-decade information system security veteran will lead the company and its efforts to bring cross-domain and data diode technology products to the intelligence, defense and critical infrastructure sectors, Owl said Tuesday.

He was appointed to the CTO role three years ago and added the president title in April.

Walker previously spent nearly 16 years at Tresys Technology, which private equity firm DC Capital Partners acquired in late 2019 and subsequently integrated with Owl.

His other previous positions include senior security architect at SecureMethods, senior security engineer at Trusted Information Systems/Network Associates and security consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton.