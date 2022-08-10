in Executive Moves, News

Kim Irving Named Federal Practice Lead for Ascent Solutions

Kim Irving Named Federal Practice Lead for Ascent Solutions - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Kim Irving, an information technology and cybersecurity business development professional with over 25 years of industry experience, has been appointed to lead the federal practice at cybersecurity company Ascent Solutions.

As Ascent Federal’s general manager, Irving aims to help the business take cyber services to the government sector and support federal clients in technology development and compliance efforts, the company said Tuesday.

“I am thrilled to join an organization that shares my passion for the national security mission and protecting our nation against threat actors,” Irving noted.

Irving previously held VP roles at Global InfoTek, Teracore and SE Solutions. She also served as proposal center manager at Harris IT Services, director of marketing and bids and proposals at AeroAstro, and managing partner at Irving Consulting.

She worked in marketing positions at Corcentric, The Recovery Group and Leggat McCall Properties.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Ascent FederalAscent SolutionsCybersecurityexecutive moveGovconKim Irving

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Lone Star Forms R&D Unit to Mature AI, Data Analytics Tools; Eric Haney Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Lone Star Forms R&D Unit to Mature AI, Data Analytics Tools; Eric Haney Quoted
Raytheon BBN-Led Team to Explore New Approaches to Human-Machine Teaming Under DARPA Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Raytheon BBN-Led Team to Explore New Approaches to Human-Machine Teaming Under DARPA Contract