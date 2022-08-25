Kratos Helps DOD Launch Ballistic Missile Target for Military Exercise

A Kratos Defense & Security Solutions division helped the Department of Defense integrate and deploy a short-range ballistic missile that acted as threat representative target in a live-fire interception activity as part of Pacific Dragon military exercises.

The Aegis Readiness Assessment Vehicle Type B utilized a rocket motor from Kratos engaged with a Standard Missile 3 Block IA during the event, the company said Wednesday.

USS Fitzgerald, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer ship, launched the SM-3 weapon to intercept ARAV B.

The target vehicle has a spin-stabilized system with a surplus military Terrier M70 for the first stage booster and the Oriole rocket motor for the second stage.

Kratos’ defense and rocket support services unit worked with government and industry partners to help carry out the test.

Pacific Dragon is a biennial multinational air and missile defense led by the U.S. Navy and the Missile Defense Agency. This year’s iteration took place from Aug. 1 to 15 at the Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands in Hawaii and off the coast of Kauai.