in News, Space

L3Harris Taps Maxar to Support Work on SDA’s Tranche 1 Tracking Layer; Chris Johnson Quoted

L3Harris Taps Maxar to Support Work on SDA's Tranche 1 Tracking Layer; Chris Johnson Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

L3Harris Technologies has selected Maxar Technologies to design and build 14 spacecraft platforms in support of its development of missile warning and tracking satellites for the Space Development Agency.

The spacecraft will be part of SDA’s Tranche 1 Tracking Layer constellation of low-Earth satellites meant to enable the Department of Defense to track conventional and advanced missile threats, including hypersonic missile systems, Maxar said Tuesday.

The satellites will be integrated with various mission payloads, including infrared sensors, optical terminals for space mesh networking and Ka-band communications.

Work also covers the provision of related ground, operations and sustainment support services.

The company will manufacture the modular satellite platforms at its facilities in Palo Alto and San Jose, California, and delivery is expected to commence in 2024.

“This program demonstrates that Maxar is primed to handle a diverse set of missions, and it exemplifies how our technology and experience are optimized to bring rapidly deployed, proliferated [low Earth orbit] constellations to market,” said Chris Johnson, senior vice president and general manager of space at Maxar.

L3Harris has secured a $700 million contract to build and deploy the satellite constellation and provide ground operations and equipment for the first tranche of the National Defense Space Architecture’s tracking layer.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

chris johnsonGovconl3harris technologiesMaxar Technologiesndsaspace development agencyTranche 1 Tracking Layer

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Executive Spotlight: Wade Allen, VP of Defense for Applied Information Sciences - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Executive Spotlight: Wade Allen, VP of Defense for Applied Information Sciences
Verizon Frontline Unveils New Trailer Vehicle With 5G Capability for First Responders; Maggie Hallbach Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Verizon Frontline Unveils New Trailer Vehicle With 5G Capability for First Responders; Maggie Hallbach Quoted