Leidos to Collaborate With L3Harris on Navy Medium UUV Development

L3Harris Technologies is part of a Leidos-led team that will develop a medium unmanned undersea vehicle for the U.S. Navy under a potential $358 million contract awarded in July.

Leidos said Monday the MUUV platform will be designed to help the service branch perform oceanographic sensing, data collection and mine countermeasures operations.

Rosemary Chapdelaine, president of L3Harris’ maritime business, said the two companies previously recovered autonomous underwater vehicles via a submarine torpedo tube and will aim to bring the launch-and-recovery approach to real-world missions.

She added that the system will employ L3Harris’ Iver technology.

Work under the single-award, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract will primarily take place at a Leidos facility in Lynnwood, Washington state.

The Department of Defense said in a July 7 award notice the Navy received four bids for the MUUV project.