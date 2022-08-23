in C4ISR, News

Leidos to Collaborate With L3Harris on Navy Medium UUV Development

Leidos to Collaborate With L3Harris on Navy Medium UUV Development - top government contractors - best government contracting event

L3Harris Technologies is part of a Leidos-led team that will develop a medium unmanned undersea vehicle for the U.S. Navy under a potential $358 million contract awarded in July.

Leidos said Monday the MUUV platform will be designed to help the service branch perform oceanographic sensing, data collection and mine countermeasures operations.

Rosemary Chapdelaine, president of L3Harris’ maritime business, said the two companies previously recovered autonomous underwater vehicles via a submarine torpedo tube and will aim to bring the launch-and-recovery approach to real-world missions.

She added that the system will employ L3Harris’ Iver technology.

Work under the single-award, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract will primarily take place at a Leidos facility in Lynnwood, Washington state.

The Department of Defense said in a July 7 award notice the Navy received four bids for the MUUV project.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about C4ISR

GovconIverl3harris technologiesLeidosMike RickelsRosemary ChapdelaineU.S. Navy

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Applied Research Associates Wins Navy Contract for Non-Lethal Weapon R&D Work - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Applied Research Associates Wins Navy Contract for Non-Lethal Weapon R&D Work
Industry Team's Commercial Space Station Completes System Definition Review With NASA - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Industry Team’s Commercial Space Station Completes System Definition Review With NASA