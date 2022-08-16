LMI Books Task Order for JPEO-CBRND Logistics & Medical Component Support; Pete Pflugrath Quoted

LMI has received a three-year task order to support the logistics and medical component of thJoint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense.

Pete Pflugrath, executive vice president of markets and growth at LMI, said in a statement published Monday the company is thrilled to support the JPEO-CBRND mission by facilitating the production of medical products, engineering development and technology transition.

The company’s team of bioengineers, clinical advisers, regulatory affairs managers and other professionals will support the medical countermeasure mission of JPEO-CBRND through the task order that was awarded through the Joint Enterprise-OMNIBUS Program, Engineering and Technical Support contract vehicle.

LMI has been supporting the JPEO-CBRND logistics and medical business area since 2019 by delivering technical, lifecycle management and scientific support for vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.