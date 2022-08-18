LMI Secures $450M DOD Contract for Scholarship Program Support; Doug Wagoner Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Aug. 18, 2022 — LMI will provide a range of services in support of the Department of Defense’s Science, Mathematics and Research for Transformation Scholarship-for-Service Program under a recently awarded five-year, $450 million contract, ExecutiveGov reported.

Web and information technology infrastructure maintenance, facility support and program administration oversight are some the services covered by LMI.

“We are thrilled to continue supporting this impactful and collaborative program. It has proven to develop some of the best and brightest innovators we have seen in the federal government,” said Doug Wagoner, president and CEO of LMI and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient.

