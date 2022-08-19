Lockheed Delivers Multi-Mission High-Energy Laser Weapon System to Navy

The U.S. Navy has received a new Lockheed Martin-built multi-mission laser weapon system that will be equipped on existing ships to counter threats from adversarial missiles and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance sensors.

Lockheed said Thursday the High Energy Laser with Integrated Optical-dazzler and Surveillance platform is the first tactical laser weapon system designed to provide directed energy capability to the naval fleet.

“HELIOS enhances the overall combat system effectiveness of the ship to deter future threats and provide additional protection for Sailors, and we understand we must provide scalable solutions customized to the Navy’s priorities,” Rick Cordaro, vice president of advanced product solutions at Lockheed.

Lockheed won a $942.8 million contract in January 2018 to provide two HELIOS test units for the Navy’s DDG 51 Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyer ship and a ground facility.

In 2020, the laser technology demonstrated full power operation above 60 kilowatt during factory testing in Moorestown, New Jersey.