Lone Star Forms R&D Unit to Mature AI, Data Analytics Tools; Eric Haney Quoted

Lone Star Analysis has created a research and development business with the goal of advancing technology in the artificial intelligence and analytics areas.

Cipher Alchemy intends to pursue projects that will have applications to customers across the aerospace, intelligence community and defense sectors, the company said Wednesday.

The newly formed entity employs professionals who possess skills in mathematics, computer science, physics and engineering.

“Lone Star has a history of significant R&D investments, and we established this department to sustain that commitment and create a technological advantage in areas which matter to our customers,” said Eric Haney, chief technology officer of Lone Star.