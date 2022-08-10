in News

Lone Star Forms R&D Unit to Mature AI, Data Analytics Tools; Eric Haney Quoted

Lone Star Forms R&D Unit to Mature AI, Data Analytics Tools; Eric Haney Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Lone Star Analysis has created a research and development business with the goal of advancing technology in the artificial intelligence and analytics areas.

Cipher Alchemy intends to pursue projects that will have applications to customers across the aerospace, intelligence community and defense sectors, the company said Wednesday.

The newly formed entity employs professionals who possess skills in mathematics, computer science, physics and engineering.

“Lone Star has a history of significant R&D investments, and we established this department to sustain that commitment and create a technological advantage in areas which matter to our customers,” said Eric Haney, chief technology officer of Lone Star.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Analyticsartificial intelligenceCipher AlchemyEric HaneyGovconlone star analysisresearch and development

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

State Department OKs Potential $74M Javelin Missile Sale to Brazil - top government contractors - best government contracting event
State Department OKs Potential $74M Javelin Missile Sale to Brazil
Kim Irving Named Federal Practice Lead for Ascent Solutions - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Kim Irving Named Federal Practice Lead for Ascent Solutions