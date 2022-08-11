ManTech Books $184M Navy Contract for Engineering Services; David Hathaway Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Aug. 11, 2022 — ManTech International will provide the Naval Sea Systems Command with engineering services in support of its surface vessel integrated warfare systems under a five-year, $184 million contract from the U.S. Navy, GovCon Wire reported.

“ManTech’s expertise in model-based systems engineering, agile software development, continuous integration/continuous delivery and systems integration will help drive rapid response to airborne attacks – and the ability to take the fight to enemies on land, sea or air in close to real time,” said David Hathaway, executive vice president and general manager of the defense sector at ManTech.

