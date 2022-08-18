Maximus to Update Nebraska’s Medicaid Provider Module; Chris Mirro Quoted

Maximus has secured a six-year master services agreement with the National Association of State Procurement Officers to update a tool that Nebraska’s Medicaid providers use to manage electronic records.

The company said Wednesday it will perform technical support work to help modernize the provider module of the state’s Medicaid Management Information System.

NASPO chose Maximus for the project through the ValuePoint cooperative purchasing program and the company noted the selection extends a seven-year partnership with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Chris Mirro, senior vice president of U.S. services at Maximus, said the contract award marks a milestone for the company in its work as a software and services provider to the public insurance program.

The agreement allows the Tysons, Virginia-based government services contractor to support the state health coverage program’s online enrollment and data validation processes with the use of web-based applications that function in a cloud environment.