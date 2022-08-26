in Executive Moves, News

Business Development Exec Megan Mattingly Named Capture Manager at HighPoint Digital; Jay Jones Quoted

Megan Mattingly, a business development professional with more than 10 years of experience in the federal civilian information technology industry, has joined HighPoint Digital as a capture manager.

She will work as part of the Herndon, Virginia-headquartered company’s business development team and oversee the overall capture process across the contracts, operations and finance functions, HighPoint Digital said Thursday.

Mattingly previously worked at the national homeland security and law enforcement business unit of SRA, a company of CSRA, which General Dynamics acquired in 2018.

She also held various business development and capture management roles at companies such as Citizant and Karsun Solutions.

“The capture manager role is critical as we scale our team to meet growth goals and deliver solutions that not only meet RFP requirements, but will make an immediate impact on the mission of our customers,” said Jay Jones, chief growth officer at HighPoint Digital.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

