Former SEG President Mike Anderson Named SVP, Chief Technical Officer at Valkyrie Enterprises

Mike Anderson, formerly president of Systems Engineering Group, has joined Valkyrie Enterprises to serve as senior vice president and chief technical officer.

The executive will be responsible for Valkyrie’s command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence business area, the engineering, technology and operational solutions company said Wednesday.

Anderson’s career includes time with SEG as president, leading the Telephonics subsidiary’s delivery of combat system, radar, missile systems engineering and other products and services to defense customers. He was also a deputy program executive at Missile Defense Agency and a commanding officer for Surface Combat Systems Center at the U.S. Navy.

Commenting on Anderson’s appointment, Dave Streett, president and chief operating officer of Valkyrie, said, “He is a strategic leader and brings an exceptional and proven track record running high growth business areas within the government and defense services markets.”

