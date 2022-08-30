in News, Technology

Paperless Innovations’ Mike Tocci: Cloud-Based Tech Could Facilitate Agency Procurement Automation

Paperless Innovations, a woman-owned small business headquartered in Virginia, is urging agencies to consider the potential advantages of implementing a software-as-as-service platform to help reduce procurement cycle time.

The company said commercial off-the-shelf SaaS offerings and legislative reforms could offer relief for the government workforce that performs acquisition tasks.

Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, introduced the AGILE Procurement Act in July with the intent to simplify how agencies buy commercial technology and address barriers to entry that exist within the government contracting space.

“With existing technologies, as much as 90% of an agency’s obligations can be automated, settled and audited within three days of invoice without impacting the federal workforce,” said Mike Tocci, president of Paperless Innovations.

Tocci added that the company’s Actus platform can support procurement workflows through automation.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

