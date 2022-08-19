Mike Tocci: Paperless Innovations Platform Could Assist Procurement Staff in Workflows

Paperless Innovations cited the potential of cloud-based applications to help federal agencies prepare for a projected retirement wave of seasoned procurement professionals.

The company said software-as-a-service platforms could act as guardrails for new procurement staff as organizations work to ensure compliance with government regulations and SaaS offerings are available to federal agencies through authorized platforms that support the government’s “Cloud-First” strategy.

“Our Actus procurement applications provide approval and oversight workflows enabling new employees to rapidly become productive and compliant,” said Mike Tocci, president of Paperless Innovations.

“With smart automation, employees do the right things in every situation without the need for manual recordkeeping or statement and audit preparation,” Tocci added.