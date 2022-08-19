in News, Technology

Mike Tocci: Paperless Innovations Platform Could Assist Procurement Staff in Workflows

Mike Tocci: Paperless Innovations Platform Could Assist Procurement Staff in Workflows - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Paperless Innovations cited the potential of cloud-based applications to help federal agencies prepare for a projected retirement wave of seasoned procurement professionals.

The company said software-as-a-service platforms could act as guardrails for new procurement staff as organizations work to ensure compliance with government regulations and SaaS offerings are available to federal agencies through authorized platforms that support the government’s “Cloud-First” strategy.

“Our Actus procurement applications provide approval and oversight workflows enabling new employees to rapidly become productive and compliant,” said Mike Tocci, president of Paperless Innovations.

“With smart automation, employees do the right things in every situation without the need for manual recordkeeping or statement and audit preparation,” Tocci added.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

automationCloud TechnologyGovconMike TocciPaperless Innovationsprocurement

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Two Six Opens Office at Port San Antonio Tech Campus - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Two Six Opens Office at Port San Antonio Tech Campus
Torch.AI, Vertosoft Launch Partnership for AI-Enabled Data Infrastructure Optimization - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Torch.AI, Vertosoft Launch Partnership for AI-Enabled Data Infrastructure Optimization