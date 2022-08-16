MSM Group to Back NASA Contract Management With Cloud-Based Platform

MSM Group has received an enterprise contract to provide a cloud-based online platform for NASA personnel to manage the contract life cycle.

The company said Monday the iSite Contract Management Portal will work to help the space agency simplify contracting processes such as issuing orders, monitoring costs and overseeing deliverables.

Jeremy Schell, vice president and chief operating officer of MSM Group, noted the software-as-a-service platform supports information security as a certified offering under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

The portal includes a toolset designed to facilitate workflow continuity for users handling multiple contracts and automates data transfer between government and contractor personnel.