NASA Selects 6 Small Businesses to Further Develop Tech for Lunar Exploration, Wildfire Readiness

NASA has awarded nearly $27 million in Phase II Sequential funding to six companies under the Small Business Innovation Research program to continue to develop technology platforms for lunar science and exploration and for unmanned aerial vehicles that could help address wildfires.

The six small business awardees were selected for the Sequential awards after maturing their technologies under the first and second phases of NASA’s SBIR program, the space agency said Friday.

“These awards are one way NASA helps produce the next wave of technology for Earth and space exploration,” said Jenn Gustetic, director of early stage innovation and partnerships for NASA’s space technology mission directorate.

The awardees are: