in Contract Awards, News

NASA Selects 6 Small Businesses to Further Develop Tech for Lunar Exploration, Wildfire Readiness

NASA Selects 6 Small Businesses to Further Develop Tech for Lunar Exploration, Wildfire Readiness - top government contractors - best government contracting event

NASA has awarded nearly $27 million in Phase II Sequential funding to six companies under the Small Business Innovation Research program to continue to develop technology platforms for lunar science and exploration and for unmanned aerial vehicles that could help address wildfires.

The six small business awardees were selected for the Sequential awards after maturing their technologies under the first and second phases of NASA’s SBIR program, the space agency said Friday.

These awards are one way NASA helps produce the next wave of technology for Earth and space exploration,” said Jenn Gustetic, director of early stage innovation and partnerships for NASA’s space technology mission directorate.

The awardees are:

  • Astrobotic Technology
  • Flight Works
  • Makel Engineering
  • Mentium Technologies
  • Protoinnovations
  • Xiomas Technologies
ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Astrobotic TechnologyFlight WorksGovconJenn Gusteticlunar explorationMakel EngineeringMentium TechnologiesNASAProtoinnovationsSBIRSequential Phase II fundingSmall Business Innovation Researchunmanned aerial vehiclewildfire readinessXiomas Technologies

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

BlueHalo Expands New Mexico Footprint With Production, R&D Facility; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
BlueHalo Expands New Mexico Footprint With Production, R&D Facility; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted
AeroVironment to Build Army’s Future Tactical UAS Increment 1 - top government contractors - best government contracting event
AeroVironment to Build Army’s Future Tactical UAS Increment 1