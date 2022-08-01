New HII-Built Navy Amphibious Transport Dock Enters Active Service

The U.S. Navy placed its 12th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock into active service at a commissioning ceremony held Saturday in Florida.

HII built USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) at the company’s shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and delivered the vessel to the military branch Nov. 30 last year, the Navy said Saturday.

Meredith Berger, assistant secretary for energy, installations and environment at the Navy, is the ship’s sponsor and was present at the ceremony.

The 684-foot-long ship is powered by four Colt-Pielstick diesel engines, has a full displacement capacity of 25,000 tons and can travel at a speed of up to 22 knots.

Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia will be the homeport of LPD 28, which will primarily ferry U.S. Marine Corps landing forces to their expeditionary and special operations missions.

Capt. James Quaresimo serves as the commanding officer of the vessel.