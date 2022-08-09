Navy Gets First Test Articles for Raytheon-Built Mid-Band Jammer Pods

The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division has received the first fleet representative test articles for the Raytheon Technologies-manufactured Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band electronic attack system.

The AN/ALQ-249 NGJ-MB production representative pods will be used to complete the developmental test program and start the operational test for the new electronic jamming system meant for the U.S. Navy’s EA-18G Growler aircraft, Naval Air Systems Command said Monday.

The NGJ-MB will replace the existing ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System equipped on the fighter jet.

The new electronic jamming pods have undergone more than 300 hours of developmental flight testing and over 5,000 hours of chamber and lab testing.

The NGJ-MB program completed Milestone C in 2021, allowing the system to move to the production and deployment phase.

Raytheon’s intelligence and space division is contracted to deliver six shipsets of the production articles to the U.S. Navy.