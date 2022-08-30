Navy Taps HII to Equip, Activate & Test Combat Systems on 3rd Zumwalt-Class Destroyer

Ingalls Shipbuilding, a division of HII, will help the U.S. Navy ensure that combat systems are operational for the future USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) under a $41.6 million contract.

The cost-incentive-fee contract provides for fleet industrial efforts to ensure the third and final Zumwalt-class destroyer constructed for the service branch is ready to join the Navy fleet with a functional combat system, HII said Monday.

Combat systems availability work requires Ingalls Shipbuilding to cap off combat system installation, activation and testing activities for the vessel, which is equipped with advanced warfighting technology and weaponry to help the Navy with its missions.

“Ingalls is eager to leverage our shipbuilders’ expertise and modernized facilities in supporting the Navy’s future generation systems and platforms,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson.