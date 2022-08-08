in Contract Awards, News

Nevada Taps CSG Government Solutions to Modernize Unemployment Insurance System

Nevada Taps CSG Government Solutions to Modernize Unemployment Insurance System - top government contractors - best government contracting event

CSG Government Solutions will replace Nevada’s legacy unemployment insurance system with an updated one after it was handpicked by the state’s employment, training and rehabilitation department to oversee the modernization project.

The Nevada department will utilize CSG’s project management office expertise and hinge on its processes and systems to upgrade its unemployment insurance systems, the services provider said Thursday. 

According to Tim Lenning, CSG’s executive vice president and program modernization practice director, the contractor will leverage its experience with state government labor and employment agencies to support Nevada’s workers and employers.

CSG is a Chicago-based consulting firm that engages in managing projects that modernize the information technology and business processes of government programs.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

contract awardCSG Government SolutionsGovconmodernization effortNevadaTim Lenningunemployment insurance system

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

SecAF Frank Kendall Gets Update on F-35 Engine Maintenance Work at Tinker AFB - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SecAF Frank Kendall Gets Update on F-35 Engine Maintenance Work at Tinker AFB
Commerce, Labor Release Job Quality Toolkit for Small, Mid-Sized Businesses - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Commerce, Labor Release Job Quality Toolkit for Small, Mid-Sized Businesses