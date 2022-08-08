Nevada Taps CSG Government Solutions to Modernize Unemployment Insurance System

CSG Government Solutions will replace Nevada’s legacy unemployment insurance system with an updated one after it was handpicked by the state’s employment, training and rehabilitation department to oversee the modernization project.

The Nevada department will utilize CSG’s project management office expertise and hinge on its processes and systems to upgrade its unemployment insurance systems, the services provider said Thursday.

According to Tim Lenning, CSG’s executive vice president and program modernization practice director, the contractor will leverage its experience with state government labor and employment agencies to support Nevada’s workers and employers.

CSG is a Chicago-based consulting firm that engages in managing projects that modernize the information technology and business processes of government programs.