NewSat Receives Army Radio Installation Task Order

NewSat North America has received an $18 million task order to help the U.S. Army incorporate tactical radios onto military platforms.

The order is the second for NewSat under the multiple-award Global Tactical Advanced Communication Systems II contract vehicle, the company said Monday.

Ace Electronic Defense Systems serves as a subcontractor on the project and will help build installation kits to support radio equipment integration work.

Indian Harbour Beach, Florida-based NewSat is one of the 22 companies awarded spots on the GTACS II contract in January 2020 to compete for work to help the service operate and maintain communication systems and networks.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

