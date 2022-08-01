in Press Releases

NOAA Taps Spire Global to Supply Space Weather Data; Chuck Cash Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Aug. 1, 2022 — Spire Global is among the contractors of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on a pilot program for demonstrating commercial data impact on weather forecast models over a 12-month period, GovCon Wire reported.

The company was awarded a Commercial Weather Data Pilot contract and will support the NOAA’s Commercial Data Program.

“We’ve provided radio occultation data to NOAA for over three years and are thrilled to expand our relationship to provide data for space weather forecasting research, which will lead to safer and more efficient operations of planes and spacecraft,” said Chuck Cash, vice president of federal sales at Spire.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

