Northrop, Air Force Modernizing B-2 Bomber With Radar Aided Targeting System

Northrop Grumman continues to collaborate with the U.S. Air Force to integrate a radar aided targeting system and other new capabilities into the defense contractor’s B-2 Spirit Stealth heavy bomber.

The company said Thursday RATS is meant to enable B-2 to fully employ the B-61 mod 12 nuclear bomb, with the integration expected to conclude the ongoing nuclear modernization of the bomber.

Northrop is also incorporating crypto communications capabilities to secure various high-frequency transmissions and allow the use of advanced communication devices in future operations.

The B-2 is equipped with a long-range stealth missile dubbed Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range, which was first fired during a weapons test held in December.

“Committed to continued modernization of the B-2, we’re leveraging our company’s innovation in digital engineering and its decades of leadership in designing and maintaining low observable platforms to keep the B-2 Spirit mission ready,” said Shaugnessy Reynolds, vice president and B-2 program manager at Northrop.