Northrop Demos Expeditionary Radar for USMC Air Defense Prototyping Effort

Northrop Grumman has completed a series of live-fire tests that demonstrated the ability of its AN/TPS-80 ground/air task-oriented radar to conduct simultaneous detection and tracking of multiple cruise missile threats in real-time.

The company said Monday the demo was performed at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico in support of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Ground Based Air Defense Medium-Range Intercept Capability effort.

The GBAD MRIC program aims to develop systems to defend against airborne threats and raise protection of high-value areas and assets.

The multifunction sensor of the AN/TPS-80 G/ATOR works to provide a smaller, lighter and more power-efficient technology meant to enable the service branch to perform its missions faster.

“The software-defined nature of the AN/TPS-80 was critical in rapidly developing and demonstrating this advanced capability in support of challenging threat scenarios to support the Marine Corps,” said Michael Hahn, director of advanced land radar solutions at Northrop.