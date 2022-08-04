Omni Federal to Support Air Force’s Software Development Org Under $81M Contract

Omni Federal has won a potential $81.4 million contract to help a U.S. Air Force’s Kessel Run division engineer software applications for military use.

The company said Tuesday it will support Kessel Run units focused on operational command and control, security, targeting and geospatial intelligence and all-domain platforms as part of the Enterprise Developer/Designer Operational Requirement contract.

Under the EnDOR contract, Omni Federal intends to use its subject matter expertise to help the military software development organization bring tools to the warfighter faster.

Kessel Run, which is part of the digital directorate at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, has worked with the company on various information technology projects since 2018.