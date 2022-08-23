in News, Space

Industry Team’s Commercial Space Station Completes System Definition Review With NASA

Industry Team's Commercial Space Station Completes System Definition Review With NASA - top government contractors - best government contracting event

An industry team led by Blue Origin and Sierra Nevada Corp.‘s space-focused business has wrapped up a system definition review with NASA for a commercial space station envisioned for low-Earth orbit operations.

The companies said Monday the design of Orbital Reef is now being developed following the completion of SDR, which examined the proposed space station architecture’s compliance with functional and performance requirements.

The review was performed in June and July, with participants from NASA, Blue Origin, Sierra Space and other team members.

The development of Orbital Reef is aimed at providing new market opportunities in space for commercial, research,  industrial and international customers. Space transportation and logistics, orbit habitation as well as equipment accommodation and operations are some of the services being considered for the space station.

The Orbital Reef team includes Amazon Supply Chain, Amazon Web Services, Arizona State University, Boeing, Genesis Engineering Solutions and Redwire Space. They are collaborating with NASA under the Commercial Low-Earth Orbit Development program.

In December 2021, the space agency signed an agreement to focus research and exploration activities on potential commercial space stations in LEO.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Blue OriginGovconNASAOrbital ReefSierra SpaceSystem Definition Review

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Leidos to Collaborate With L3Harris on Navy Medium UUV Development - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Leidos to Collaborate With L3Harris on Navy Medium UUV Development
Forest Service Receives Textron-Built Turboprop Planes Fitted With IR Sensor Tech - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Forest Service Receives Textron-Built Turboprop Planes Fitted With IR Sensor Tech