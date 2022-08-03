Oshkosh Defense Announces Delivery of 1st Stryker Vehicle With New Weapon System to Army

Oshkosh’s defense arm handed over to the U.S. Army the first Stryker infantry carrier vehicle equipped with the 30 mm medium caliber weapon system for production verification testing.

Oshkosh Defense said Tuesday it will produce and deliver seven units of MCWS by September for integration with Stryker Double-V Hull armored vehicles under a contract awarded in June 2021.

PVT of the weapon system will run through June 2023 at the Army’s Aberdeen Test Center in Maryland and the I-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team at Joint Base Lewis McChord in Washington is set to receive the first upgraded vehicles in July 2023.

The Oshkosh Defense team working on the Stryker MCWS program includes Pratt Miller’s defense business and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Since the award of the contract, Oshkosh has finished risk management testing and secured $356 million in orders for received orders for 269 Strykers with the new weapon system. In July, the subsidiary secured a $130 million delivery order to equip 95 Strykers with MCWS.