Paperless Innovations Testing With ICE for Cybersecurity Compliance; Mike Tocci Quoted

Paperless Innovations has started testing with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement to demonstrate the compliance of its Actus procurement management platform with cybersecurity standards under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based information technology company said Friday ICE granted it an authority to test Actus for the 104 security controls placed to support national security.

Commenting on the milestone, Mike Tocci, president of Paperless Innovations, said, “As digital government continues to be a priority, including cloud solutions like Actus transforms MPT programs from document management to workforce automation– increasing velocity and transparency to the compliance process.”

Actus, whose FedRAMP assessment has started, is designed to automate an organization’s processes to support workflows, audit and purchase efforts. The platform works to enable oversight of Purchase Card procedures to mitigate fraud, waste and abuse.

A FedRAMP certification reflects a product’s demonstrated ability to comply with strict cybersecurity standards in support of national security missions.

Paperless Innovations is collaborating with KECH Inc. to support the ICE mission. “Our solution proves that a small business team can bring giant results for agencies,” he said.