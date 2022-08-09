in News, Space

Parsons, Aurora Insight Collaborate on Advancing Commercial Space for Military Applications

Parsons has entered into an agreement with sensing and analytics company Aurora Insight to collaborate on commercial space research and development to provide next-general capabilities for the domestic and international military sector.

The companies will combine their expertise in data collection and analysis, algorithmic processing and analytic interpretation to develop new methods of yielding actionable intelligence on radio frequency spectrum and wireless network infrastructure, Parsons said Monday.

Over the past 18 months, both companies have teamed up on several efforts to advance access to RF spectrum information and develop next-generation hybrid commercial and government space capabilities.

Mike Kushin, executive vice president of high consequences missions at Parsons, said Aurora Insight has the same focus on developing operational space offerings and its continued partnership with the company could help ensure global security and transform warfighters’ all-domain operations.

Colorado-headquartered Aurora Insight derives information on the global RF environment from a constellation of terrestrial and space-based sensor systems.

