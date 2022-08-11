in Contract Awards, News

PSI to Continue Support Services for C2 Systems of Air Force Component

PSI to Continue Support Services for C2 Systems of Air Force Component - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Planned Systems International has secured a $91.7 million recompete contract to continue operating, maintaining and developing the command and control mission systems of the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command.

The single-award task order will extend PSI’s technical services in support of AFSOC’s mission and priorities including content management, cloud migration as well as research, development, test and evaluation assistance, the company said Wednesday.

PSI will also provide technical knowledge and support in organizing and training military personnel for special operations missions under the recompete contract.

“We are honored for the opportunity to continue supporting AFSOC by leveraging our technical and engineering expertise to maintain existing systems and develop future warfighter capabilities,” said Kim Stephens, president of national security sector at PSI.

Written by Kacey Roberts

