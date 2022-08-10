in Contract Awards, News

Raytheon BBN-Led Team to Explore New Approaches to Human-Machine Teaming Under DARPA Contract

Raytheon BBN-Led Team to Explore New Approaches to Human-Machine Teaming Under DARPA Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

A team led by Raytheon Technologies’ research and development arm has secured an 18-month contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to identify new approaches and design practices to improve human-machine teaming.

Raytheon BBN said Monday it will work with Mile Two and the University of Massachusetts Lowell to build human-machine interfaces that could help operators better understand system performance thresholds based on physical, software and environmental constraints, mission goals and critical processes as part of DARPA’s Enhancing Design for Graceful Extensibility program.

This is an exciting opportunity to do both focused human machine interface design work alongside applied research to operationalize the Theory of Graceful Extensibility–the ability of a system to adapt when surprise events push it to its boundaries,” said Jon Sussman-Fort, a principal investigator at Raytheon BBN.

Our goal is to design a proactive, predictive multi-agent interface system that will reduce human operator workload, increase the number of robots under simultaneous control, and improve system resilience in off-nominal conditions,” he added.

Work on the DARPA contract will be performed in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Ohio.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

contract awardDARPADefense Advanced Research Projects AgencyEDGEEnhancing Design for Graceful ExtensibilityGovconhuman machine teaminghuman-machine interfaceJon Sussman-FortMile TwoRaytheon BBNraytheon technologiesTheory of Graceful ExtensibilityUMass Lowell

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Kim Irving Named Federal Practice Lead for Ascent Solutions - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Kim Irving Named Federal Practice Lead for Ascent Solutions
USAID Raises PM Consulting Group's Humanitarian Response Support BPA Ceiling - top government contractors - best government contracting event
USAID Raises PM Consulting Group’s Humanitarian Response Support BPA Ceiling