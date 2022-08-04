Raytheon Business, Fuse Integration Enter Mentor-Protege Agreement

Raytheon Technologies‘ missiles and defense business will support the build up of Fuse Integration‘s networking and other engineering capabilities under a recently formalized Mentor-Protege agreement.

Jennifer Brower, director of advanced technology maritime at Raytheon Missiles & Defense, said in a statement published Wednesday the company seeks to help the Department of Defense enable joint force integrated connectivity by providing assistance to Fuse through the Mentor-Protege program.

The San Diego-based small business offers defense networking capability at the tactical edge, employing military engineering and design to develop virtualized network systems, airborne networking gateway technology and other products.

Raytheon and Fuse’s agreement under the DOD Mentor-Protege program is sponsored by the Office of Small Business Programs within the Missile Defense Agency.