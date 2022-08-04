in News, Technology

Raytheon Business, Fuse Integration Enter Mentor-Protege Agreement

Raytheon Technologies‘ missiles and defense business will support the build up of Fuse Integration‘s networking and other engineering capabilities under a recently formalized Mentor-Protege agreement.

Jennifer Brower, director of advanced technology maritime at Raytheon Missiles & Defense, said in a statement published Wednesday the company seeks to help the Department of Defense enable joint force integrated connectivity by providing assistance to Fuse through the Mentor-Protege program.

The San Diego-based small business offers defense networking capability at the tactical edge, employing military engineering and design to develop virtualized network systems, airborne networking gateway technology and other products.

Raytheon and Fuse’s agreement under the DOD Mentor-Protege program is sponsored by the Office of Small Business Programs within the Missile Defense Agency.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

