Raytheon Unit, CrowdStrike Partner to Enhance Security of Managed Detection, Response Service; James Yeager Quoted

Raytheon Technologies’ intelligence and space unit has selected CrowdStrike to equip its cloud-based managed detection and response service with endpoint security capabilities.

Under the partnership, Raytheon Intelligence & Space will integrate the CrowdStrike Falcon threat intelligence platform into its MDR service to help public and private customers reduce time spent on tracking and mitigating cyber threats, RI&S said Tuesday.

“CrowdStrike and Raytheon Intelligence & Space have teamed up to offer our leading security products and security consulting services to help customers achieve their business objectives with minimal disruption,” said James Yeager, vice president of public sector at CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike Falcon will work to deliver next-generation antivirus and endpoint detection and response capabilities to all of RI&S’ federal, state, commercial and non-profit clients.

Dylan Owen, associated director for cyber services at RI&S, said the partnership will provide customers with access to a fully-integrated managed cybersecurity services to protect their assets deployed on cloud or on-premises.