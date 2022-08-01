Raytheon to Update Mission Video Distribution System for 9th Air Force

Raytheon Technologies has secured a potential $59.4 million contract to help a numbered U.S. Air Force organization update an enterprise system used to collect full-motion video from sensors.

Under the five-year contract, Raytheon will provide the mission video distribution system to Ninth Air Force for ingestion, processing, dissemination, archiving and retrieval of sensor data, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Prior MVDS service solicitation documents stated the requirement covers operational support, systems and software updates, integration, information assurance, documentation and user training services.

Air Combat Command’s Acquisition Management and Integration Center is the contracting activity and the military branch obligated $10.8 million at the time of award.

Contract work will take place at Shaw AF Base in South Carolina and Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.